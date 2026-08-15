LOWELL, Mass. — A Lowell teenager is being recognized for helping save the life of a 3-year-old boy during a family vacation in Florida.

Kayla Rivera, who will be a senior at Lowell High School this fall, used CPR to help resuscitate the child after he slipped out of a vacation home and fell into a swimming pool last month.

Lowell teenager honored after using CPR to save 3-year-old boy from drowning (Lowell Public Schools)

Rivera said she relied on CPR training she received through the Lowell Police Department’s Student Police Academy, a program she has attended every summer since seventh grade.

According to Lowell Public Schools, Rivera performed CPR until the child, known as “LJ,” began breathing again. First responders then transported him to a hospital, where he stayed overnight for observation before making a full recovery.

Rivera told Boston 25 that she’s known the boy, her baby cousin, his entire life, and that she’s just in shock; seeing him alive makes her happy.

“I just feel super grateful to have the opportunity to become who I am today,” Rivera said, reflecting on her training. “... It just makes me feel honored ‘cause he’s here today and I’m super grateful.”

For her actions, Rivera was presented with a special lifesaving award and citation.

Lowell teenager honored after using CPR to save 3-year-old boy from drowning (Lowell Public Schools)

Officials praised her ability to remain calm under pressure and credited her training for helping save a life.

Rivera told Boston 25 News she plans to attend college or join the military after graduation and hopes to become a police officer one day

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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