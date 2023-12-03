Worcester Six remembered on 24th anniversary of deadly Worcester Cold Storage Fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — It’s been 24 years since six Worcester firefighters- known as the Worcester Six - died while battling a fire at the Worcester Cold Storage warehouse.

Despite the more than two decades since the tragedy on December 3, 1999, the legacy of those six heroes lives on in the hearts of Worcester residents and Mass. natives, among many others.

24 years ago, firefighters in Worcester received a call for a fire at an abandoned warehouse at 266 Franklin St.

That call forever changed countless lives after six heroes - Thomas Spencer, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey, James Lyons, and Joseph McGuirk who went into the five-alarm blaze, trying to rescue two people who were believed to be trapped inside.

24 years later, their legacy continues to live on in Worcester.

The Franklin Street Fire Station was built more than a decade ago at the site of the blaze with a memorial to the six men in front.

A brief remembrance will take place at the Franklin Street Station at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

