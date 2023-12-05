The Worcester Red Sox have officially been sold

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox will soon be under new management.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has officially been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball, WooSox officials announced in a news release.

While DBH is purchasing the majority of shares of the WooSox, local leaders Ralph Crowley, Larry Lucchino, and Jim Skeffington Jr. will remain in the group.

Despite the sale, the ball club will continue to play its games at Polar Park under the continued leadership of Lucchino as Chairman, Dr. Charles Steinberg as President, Dan Rea as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Business and Real Estate, and the current front office staff, according to team officials.

In a statement addressing the sale, Lucchino said, “There is no organization more committed to Minor League Baseball than Diamond Baseball Holdings, and we welcome Pat Battle, Peter Freund, and this organization to our city. There is no local business leader more invested in Worcester and in Polar Park than Ralph Crowley, and we are pleased that he is part of the ownership group. Jim Skeffington’s late father and I set out to keep the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A club in New England, and in good hands, and I trust that Pat and Peter will be excellent stewards.”

Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, added, “We are thrilled to add the WooSox to the DBH family, our third Red Sox affiliate and a transformational Triple-A franchise for both Minor League Baseball and the City of Worcester.”

The WooSox moved to Worcester in 2021 from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Polar Park was voted “Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball” in Ballpark Digest in 2023.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

