Worcester Red Sox announce return of ‘Town Takeovers’ for 2026 season

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox are bringing back “Town Takeovers” to Polar Park for the upcoming season. The initiative will feature more than 30 different communities from across Central Massachusetts.

During these events, a game day at the stadium is dedicated to a specific town or city. The program is designed to highlight local communities while supporting area organizations through ticket sales.

Participating communities for this year’s events include Framingham, Leominster, and Shrewsbury, among many others.

Each featured community will have a specific game day at the ballpark dedicated to its residents.

The program serves as a local fundraiser for the participating areas. For every ticket sold for a Town Takeover game, the Worcester Red Sox will donate a portion of the proceeds to a non-profit organization based in that featured town or city.

The team is also including a competitive element to the initiative. According to the Worcester Red Sox, the town that achieves the largest turnout at its featured game will be rewarded with a trophy and special recognition.

The full Town Takeover schedule is now available for public viewing.

Fans can check the schedule to see when their specific community will be featured at Polar Park.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group