Pit bull attack leaves small service dog severely injured in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A frightening dog attack leaves a small service dog severely injured.

The Chelsea Police Department is investigating what they say was a “traumatic dog incident” on Monday night along Chestnut Street.

Cell phone video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the chaotic moments. Both owners are seen on the ground trying to separate the two dogs.

One of those dogs, a three-year-old Maltese and Yorkie mix named Snoopy Snoop Dog. Snoopy for short.

The other dog, believed to be a pit bull.

Snoopy’s owner, Liza Henriquez, says the pit bull was off-leash when it lunged for Snoopy.

“It was just right around the corner. He didn’t have his dog on a leash. Nothing,” Henriquez said.

Within seconds, she says Snoopy’s tiny body was in the larger dog’s mouth.

“You could see my dog’s blood in his mouth,” she explained.

Henriquez, who is deaf on one side and has been struggling with fainting spells and serious falls over the years, used all her strength to free Snoopy.

“I wasn’t trying to have him tear him up; I was doing the best I could. I was willing to lose my fingers!”

Henriquez has bruises all over her legs from the pavement struggle. She’s also had to get several rabies shots from having her hands in the pitbull’s mouth.

Snoopy has stitches on his side, and documents from the veterinarian’s office say his leg will need surgery and may even need to be amputated.

Chelsea police say they are investigating the incident in full, and the owner of the other dog will likely face citations including leash law violations.

The dog has been seized by animal control and is currently being held in a 10-day quarantine mandatory by law.

As of now, though, there are no criminal charges.

While they wrote in a press release their thoughts remain with the dog’s owner, police also asked people to allow them to complete their investigation.

“We understand that people have strong emotions about this incident, and rightfully so. Many members of our department are dog owners themselves and recognize the pain and trauma experienced by the victim and family. I am asking the public to allow us to complete a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation before passing judgment based on social media posts,” Chief Keith E. Houghton wrote.

“I’m in awe with the Chelsea police,” Henriquez told Boston 25 News.

Henriquez says she isn’t happy with how police responded and believes there was a disconnect because officers might not have enough training to handle emergency situations involving people with disabilities.

“I couldn’t hear with my good side because I hit my head during all of this, but I can read lips, and I believe the officer said, his dog did that to your dog, not him, and we don’t arrest dogs. I was really confused by that,” she recalled when she had asked to press charges.

She wants the owner of the other dog to face criminal charges and wants to make sure he doesn’t own another animal.

“I forgave the dog; I am going to work on forgiving him, but it’s going to take a lot. A lot of time; he’s not just a pet for my house. He’s my medical service dog; that’s tough because now I feel like I’m a prisoner of my own home,” she said.

Her frustration aside, her focus remains on Snoopy. She says he has done so much for her and now it’s time to do the same for him.

“They are telling me the surgery could be costing roughly $10,000. I don’t have $10,000, but I’ll do what I got to do to save him,” she added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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