Worcester Public Schools announces school closure due to ‘hazardous wind chills’

Worcester Public Schools have announced that they will be closing school on Friday due to hazardous wind chills, ahead of this weekend’s nor’easter.

The town wrote that the schools will be closed tomorrow, but all Administrative offices will be open, and that employees must report to their site.

“Head Start and all after-school activities are also canceled,” the town wrote.

Additionally, all athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday will go on as scheduled.

