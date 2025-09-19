Local

Worcester police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Worcester police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who hasn’t been seen in almost a week.

Destiny Slack was last seen on September 13, according to Worcester police.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to please call 508-799-8606 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Most Read