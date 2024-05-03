Worcester police investigating stabbing on Chandler St

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area of lower Chandler St around 3:35 for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been stabbed. First responders rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

