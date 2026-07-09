Healey-Driscoll administration awards $18.6 million to create new homes in six Massachusetts cities

FALL RIVER — The Healey-Driscoll administration announced today that $18.6 million in Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP) tax credit awards will support housing developments across six Massachusetts cities.

The awards will expand housing opportunities and create 662 new homes in Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Pittsfield, Taunton and Worcester.

“Gateway Cities are critical to Massachusetts’ housing future, and they know better than anyone what their communities need to grow,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These investments build on strong local partnerships to create more homes, lower costs, revitalize downtowns and ensure these communities continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Driscoll announced the awards at Durfee Block Apartments in Fall River, one of the six projects receiving funding.

The project will receive $1.5 million to support the revitalization of a historic downtown building.

“Knowing that we are in the midst of a housing shortage and Bay Staters are facing high costs of living, our intention with the Housing Development Incentive Program was to offer developers tax credits that will stimulate production and boost our housing supply across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues. “Fall River is a city home to countless historic buildings and infrastructure that is conducive to adaptive reuse.”

Since the beginning of 2023, the Healey-Driscoll administration has awarded HDIP tax credits to 52 projects and supported 3,404 new homes in 16 cities.

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