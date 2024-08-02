Worcester PD locate vehicle in connection with hit-and-run that injured a man on electric scooter

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police have located the vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a man on an electric scooter.

On July 19th around 3:10 a.m. a 26-year-old man riding an electric scooter was traveling east on June Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We are going to find you,” said Jacob Tetreault from his hospital bed. “I hope he comes forward, respectfully, because that would be the right thing to do.”

Tetreault was on an electric scooter returning home from his shift at Wendy’s where he works as a manager when the vehicle struck him.

Surveillance video shows the car as a blue four-door sedan, with fog lights and rims.

On Friday afternoon, Worcester police posted on social media saying they had located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Police are still looking to locate the electric scooter that Tetreault was riding.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at (508) 799-8674.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

