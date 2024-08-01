‘We are going to find you’: Victim of Worcester hit-and-run has message for suspected driver

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the operator of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a man on an electric scooter.

On July 19th around 3:10 a.m. a 26-year-old man riding an electric scooter was traveling east on June Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We are going to find you,” said Jacob Tetreault from his hospital bed. “I hope he comes forward, respectfully, because that would be the right thing to do.”

He told Boston 25 News that he’s unsure when he’ll be released from the hospital, but it will be months until he’s back to work.

“The left side of my pelvis is fractured. I have eight fractured ribs on the left side, four of which are also broken… My collar bone up here is broken … There’s a laceration on the back of my head,” he said. “I have eight staples as well.”

Tetreault was on an electric scooter returning home from his shift at Wendy’s where he works as a manager when the vehicle struck him.

Surveillance video shows the car as a blue four-door sedan, with fog lights and rims.

Any damage on the vehicle would be located on the front passenger’s side bumper, hood, or even windshield, police said.

Tetreault remembered, “I kind of heard the car coming and saw the light beside of me. But then, everything just went black.”

He reportedly woke up on June Street minutes later.

“All I could see was the blood around me,” he explained. “I couldn’t breathe. I was in extreme pain… I was told I would have bled out on the street hadn’t some random old lady heard the crash and heard me scream. She called 911 for me.”

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at (508) 799-8674.

