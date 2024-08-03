Worcester native wins bronze medal in pommel horse final in Paris Olympics

PARIS — A Worcester native is coming back to Massachusetts with another bronze medal in his hand.

Stephen Nedoroscik known as “Pommel Horse Guy” performed a more than difficult routine in the 2024 Mens Olympic pommel horse finals scoring a 15.300 earning him a bronze medal.

Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first gold in gymnastics with a 15.533 and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan took silver.

Nedoroscik recently took the internet by storm dubbing him as “the Pommel Horse Guy,” and comparing him to Clark Kent.

The 25-year-old will be the only individual medalist in Pairs for the U.S. men. No other gymnasts qualified for any individual apparatus finals. Nedoroscik also helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team secure bronze medals in the men’s team final on Monday.

Their victory marks Team USA’s first Olympic medal in men’s gymnastics since the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008.

