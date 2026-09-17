Worcester Mural honors 40 women who helped shape the city

WORCESTER, Mass. — A massive public art project celebrating the achievements of 40 influential women is nearing completion in downtown Worcester.

The “Worcester Wall of Women” mural stretches across several blocks and highlights women who have made significant contributions to the city throughout its history.

The project recognizes a diverse group of leaders, artists, activists, educators, athletes, and community advocates whose impact continues to shape Worcester.

Among those featured are City Councilor Sarai Rivera, the first and only Latina woman elected to the Worcester City Council, and arts advocate Parlee Jones, who has been recognized for enriching the city’s cultural landscape.

“Most of our monuments and a lot of our history kind of focus on men. That’s just the way it is” said Deborah Hall, CEO of the YWCA of Central Massachusetts. “This fills a big gap.”

Hall said the selection process focused on women who have inspired their communities, including both historical figures and living leaders.

The mural features women such as Bethany Veney, a formerly enslaved woman who settled in Worcester and became a noted author, and Albina Osipowich, an Olympic gold medalist and world-record-setting swimmer.

Worcester artists Sharinna Travieso and Jennessa Burks designed and painted the mural, weaving portraits together with symbolic imagery throughout the artwork.

Travieso said she arranged the portraits to create an organic flow across the wall, while Burks incorporated native Central Massachusetts wildflowers into the design.

“I am inspired by flowers, especially wildflowers,” Burks said. “The flowers throughout the wall are flowers that grow in Central Massachusetts with very little care because I’m sure these women had to bloom with very little care poured into themselves.”

The mural also includes torn white pages, symbolizing the way women’s stories have often been omitted from history books.

Several living honorees have expressed gratitude for being included.

Sue Mailman, a local businesswoman and School Committee member, said the women featured on the wall share a common determination to improve their community despite obstacles.

“What I think is common with these women is they all use their voices to better our community and they use voices up against the odds, and you know, people don’t necessarily want to hear what they have to say,” Mailman said.

Hazel Berry, one of the first women of color to serve on the Worcester Police Department and later a detective, said she was humbled by the recognition.

Berry hopes the mural will inspire future generations.

“It’s important for them to see people that look like them in places that they might not think is a place for them,” she said.

Burks echoed that sentiment, saying representation can help young people imagine possibilities for their own futures.

Artists say support from the community has helped keep the project moving forward through long days of work on the busy downtown sidewalk. Passing drivers frequently stop to offer encouragement as the mural takes shape.

Organizers hope to complete the Worcester Wall of Women by the end of September, with an official dedication ceremony planned for early October, weather permitting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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