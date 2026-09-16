‘God was with us’: Dorchester man recounts near-miss after bullet whizzes through kitchen

BOSTON — A Dorchester man said he’s lucky to be alive after a bullet shattered a window and tore through his kitchen at head level just moments before he returned home Sunday night.

Shards of glass were still scattered across Samuel Roisten’s kitchen Wednesday afternoon. A bullet hole is still imprinted in his wall.

“It’d be scary for anybody to have a bullet hole come through your kitchen head high,” Roisten said.

He told Boston 25 he was returning home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with his uncle and daughter when they heard a loud bang as they climbed the stairs.

“We heard a loud bang right as we’re coming up the third floor, and we come in the kitchen, and this is what we encounter,” Roisten said.

He explained the bullet entered the kitchen through his window and struck the wall near his refrigerator.

According to a Boston police report, officers responded within minutes and searched for two individuals riding a moped who were dressed in black and wearing surgical masks. Investigators recovered 11 shell casings in a courtyard about 150 feet from Roisten’s home. They claimed the suspects were never found after surveying the neighborhood.

Roisten said gun violence has become a constant concern in the neighborhood.

“Violence is constant, constant violence,” he said. “At night, we don’t go out because we don’t know what might transpire.”

“I feel paranoid, scared. I’m under a lot of stress,” Roisten said. “This is so traumatic. I can’t even think of the words. It’s unbelievable.”

Roisten said he often spends time in the kitchen with his 20-year-old daughter — the same area where the bullet traveled.

He finished, “God was with us that night because five minutes earlier we would’ve come in and somebody could’ve gotten shot.”

Boston police have yet to report any arrests in connection with the incident.

A Boston Housing Authority spokesperson sent Boston 25 the following statement:

“Boston Housing Authority Police, Boston Police, and the City’s Office of Community Safety have been in close communication about this incident since it occurred on Saturday night, and are continuing a joint effort to investigate and respond. BHA resident safety is our most important priority, and we would ask anyone with any relevant information to reach out to Boston Police.“

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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