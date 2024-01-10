Worcester monitors for threat of flooding from melting snow

WORCESTER, Mass. — The city of Worcester is monitoring for the threat of flooding as another storm packing steady rain melts snow accumulation from over the weekend.

Rain and stormwater crews began roving around Worcester at 8 p.m. Tuesday to monitor for the threat of potential flooding.

Department of Public Works staff members have been busy since the weekend clearing catch basins across the city.

They’ve also been asking for the public’s help in reporting any clogs through the city’s nonemergency 311 phone line.

Worcester Public Schools canceled classes Monday as a result of more than 15 inches of accumulation on the ground.

“It’s horrible to drive in. It’s cold. It’s miserable,” said Lisa Lobianco. “If you like this, then tell me why! There’s nothing good about this.”

Climbing temperatures on Tuesday night into Wednesday also played a role in melting some of the snow on the ground.

The city of Worcester hasn’t reported any significant issues related to flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group