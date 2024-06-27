Worcester man indicted for murder in 2023 shooting that killed 29-year-old Darilton Matias

WORCESTER — A Worcester man has been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting that killed 29-year-old Darilton Matias on Grand Street in November, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday.

Jose Ortiz Maldonado, 25, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury last week on one count of murder, Early said. He also faces charges of kidnapping, strangulation, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The charges stem from the Nov. 5, 2023 shooting that occurred around 1:18 a.m. on Grand Street.

Worcester Police received a call reporting gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Matias on the ground in front of a building suffering from a gunshot wound, Early said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Maldonado was taken into custody days later, on Nov. 8, 2023, and arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on several charges in relation to the Grand Street shooting, including strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Maldonado was found dangerous and held for 120 days, the maximum length allowed under state law. After that, a $50,000 cash bail was set. He has been in custody since his arrest.

The indictment moves Maldonado’s case to Worcester Superior Court, where he is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group