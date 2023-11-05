Worcester police investigating shooting that killed a 29-year-old man

WORCESTER, Mass — Worcester police are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man.

On Saturday, November 5 around 1:18 a.m. Worcester Police officers were called to the area of Grand St for a call of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male victim lying in front of a building with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group