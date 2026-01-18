Worcester man arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department announced the arrest of a man who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

58-year-old Axel Carrero of Worcester was arrested early Friday morning by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Service and Natick Police Department. He was placed into custody without incident and transported back to the Worcester Police Department.

This comes after a lengthy investigation from the WPD Special Crimes Detectives and members of the Worcester County DA’s Office Child Advocacy Center.

Carrero was arraigned Worcester District Court on the following charges:

Rape of a Child, Aggravated by Ten Year Age Difference (x2)

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14 (x4)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

