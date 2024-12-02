Worcester families in the cold after pick-up truck crash brings down wires, prompts road closures

WORCESTER, Mass. — Over a dozen families in Worcester were without power as the sun set on a cold December day when a pick-up truck slammed into a pole, causing wires to come down Monday afternoon.

Greenwood Street from Forsberg Street to Upland Street was shut down and drivers were told to avoid the area after the truck hit the pole around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday evening, the crashed truck was still on the side of the road with a pole lying on top of it.

Eighteen households were still without power around 5:45 p.m. as temperatures dipped below freezing, according to National Grid.

Power is not expected to be restored until 11:00 p.m.

Two poles will need to be completely restored, according to National Grid.

Boston 25 News has asked if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

