Worcester Police seeking owner of severely abused dog who ‘could not walk’ due to his injuries

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a severely emaciated dog found near a liquor store last week.

According to police, Worcester Animal Control was dispatched to a residence on Chandler Street Monday after a caller said he found a male pit bull near a liquor store on Chandler and Main Street within the past week.

The caller reportedly told police he was trying to nurse the dog back to health, but the animal was too emaciated and suffering from serious injuries to his face and legs.

Officials say the animal control officer had to carry the pit bull to her vehicle because he could not walk.

Anyone with information about the animal or his owner is asked to call Worcester Animal Control at 508-799-1211.

The dog, now named Phoenix, was treated at an emergency veterinary hospital and is being cared for by the Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.

Staff their say Phoenix is receiving fluids, diagnostics, medication and carefully measured snacks.

He is “doing well so far,” according to a social media post.

Phoenix is now in the care of Broken Tail Rescue and was brought to the vet yesterday morning. He is receiving fluids,... Posted by Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

