Two indicted for shooting, killing Worcester mother and 11-year-old daughter, DA says

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two men were indicted last week, accused of shooting and killing a Worcester mother and her young daughter in March.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Dejan Belnavis, 27, of Worcester, and Karel Mangual, 28, of Worcester were both indicted by a grand jury for two counts each of murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Milton.

On March 5, the bodies of Chasity and Zella were discovered in a white, bullet-riddled SUV that was parked in the area of Englewood Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood of Worcester.

Police arrested Mangual on March 7 and initially charged him with armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license. His charges were eventually upgraded to murder on March 12 and he has remained in custody ever since.

Belnavis was captured in California after a motor vehicle stop on March 11. He was returned to Massachusetts on March 29 and has been held without bail since his arraignment on two murder charges.

Belnavis and Mangual are no strangers to run-ins with law enforcement, according to Worcester District Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News.

The two have faced a slew of violent charges that date back to 2014.

Belnavis and Mangual will be arraigned on Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court.

