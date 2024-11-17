Spike in diseased raccoons in Worcester County town prompts warning from police

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Wildlife officials are asking residents to take precautions after an increase in diseased raccoons.

According to Southbridge Animal Control, the department has encountered 13 raccoons since September exhibiting classic signs of rabies such as lethargy, seizures, pawing at the mouth, and limping.

Officials say this behavior is a dramatic departure from their usual behaviors.

Police want to reiterate that at this time there have been no human exposures to any sick animals. However, because no human has been exposed, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in Boston is not required to test for rabies. This creates a conundrum in determining whether or not the raccoons have rabies, distemper, or a combination of both, according to officials.

The town’s animal control officer has been in contact with Massachusetts Wildlife officials about the issue, and Southbridge’s Director of Public Health and the State Rabies Coordinator for the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) have both been advised of the suspected disease outbreak.

The town is now participating in the USDA National Rabies Management Program (NRMP).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group