Small child struck by car in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities shut down a Worcester roadway on Monday night after they say a child was hit by a motor vehicle.
Officers responding to the area of 243 Lincoln Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash found a small child who was injured, according to police.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
Officials say Lincoln Street is currently closed to give crews a chance to investigate.
It is unclear if the driver of the car stayed on scene or if they will face any charges.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
