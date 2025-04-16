One firefighter, one person hospitalized after raging blaze in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured after a house caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a 2-alarm building fire on McTaggert Street found a home fully engulfed in flames, according to officials.

Fire could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.

Westborough officials say one firefighter and one person were transported to UMass Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was determined to be accidental, according to investigators.

Authorities estimate damages to the home to be about $1.2 million.

