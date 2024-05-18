One dead, two hospitalized after rollover crash on Rt 495 in Milford, officials say

MILFORD, Mass. — One person was killed and two other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Milford Friday, Massachusetts State Police say.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Lexus SUV was traveling southbound on Route 495 shortly before noon when it came into contact with a 2015 Nissan Juke. The Lexus then went off the roadway and hit a tree before rolling over.

The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Worcester medical facility. A passenger inside the Lexus, a 91-year-old Franklin resident was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was transported with minor injuries, state police say.

Police are still investigating why the Lexus lost control.

Emergency crews were seen tending to a car with significant front-end damage off the side of the road.

The left lane was closed and MassDOT alerted drivers to expect delays.

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #Milford on I-495-SB at MM-49.4. Left lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 17, 2024

