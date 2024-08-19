Multiple crashes on the Mass Pike snarl evening commute

CHARLTON, Mass. — Highway officials are warning commuters about heavy traffic delays after several reported crashes on the Mass Pike Monday afternoon.

MassDOT says that, around 3 p.m., multiple motor vehicle collisions were reported on I-90 eastbound near exit 85, which temporarily closed both sides of the highway.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what the cause of the crashes may be.

The westbound lane of I-90 has since reopened. I-90 eastbound remains closed and all traffic is being detoured off at exit 78.

I-84 eastbound is closed at I-90 with traffic being detoured to Route 20, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

In #Charlton, I-90 WB has now reopened. I-90 EB remains closed, all I-90 EB traffic is being detoured off at exit 78, and I-84 EB is closed at I-90, with detour to Route 20. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group