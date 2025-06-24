Missing Worcester woman found safe, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — 9:37 p.m. update: The missing woman has been found safe, according to police.

Previous article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Worcester woman.

According to police, a 74-year-old woman was last seen on Tampa Street around 7:15 p.m.

She has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a black pajama top and black pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Update: Alice has been found safe. The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating... Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Monday, June 23, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group