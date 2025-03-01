Missing 1-year-old from Worcester found safe, police say, but mother’s status unclear

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police say a one-and-a-half-year-old who had been missing since Wednesday has been found safe, but the status of her mother remains unclear.

Amanda Collins was last seen on February 26 in an apartment on Belmont Street, according to authorities.

At the time, she was believed to be with her one-and-a-half year old daughter, Liyana, and police expressed concern over the child’s safety.

On Friday night, police posted on Facebook that Liyana had been located and is safe, but made no mention of Amanda.

It’s also unclear where the child was found and in what condition.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Worcester Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

