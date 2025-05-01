Historic Ground Round celebrates its return to Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Wednesday marked the grand opening of a long time, family favorite restaurant chain returning to the Bay State.

The Ground Round restaurant is now open on Grafton Street in Shrewsbury.

Owners Joe and Nachi Shea told Boston 25 News they’re looking to pay homage to the eatery’s past while reimaging a fresh version for future generations.

“I think there’s a lot of nostalgia aspects in what we’ve done so far, you know, between the popcorn, the cartoons, certain food items that were memorable to the Ground Round,” co-owner Joe Shea said. “But you know, the last one in our area closed 20 years ago. It can’t be identical, it can’t be the same, but we’re still aiming for that neighborhood spot, a place where everyone wants to go, everyone feels comfortable going.”

There are only five locations left in the United States: one in Ohio, three in North Dakota, and the newest in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

To confirm seat availability and make a reservation ahead of the grand opening, call The Ground Round at 508-845-9044 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

