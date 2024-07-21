Attleboro man drowns in pond after overturning jet ski

RUTLAND, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a drowning at a Rutland pond on Saturday.

Officers responding to Turkey Hill Pond just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a jet ski that had turned over in the water were told by witnesses the operator appeared to be in distress before going under, according to police.

Rescue crews tried locating the jet ski operator, but were unsuccessful.

Just before 8 p.m., dive teams pulled the body of a 46-year-old Attleboro man from the water. His identity is not being released at this time.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by the Rutland Police Department, with the assistance of the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

