2 juveniles, 1 other person seriously injured in chain-reaction crash on Mass Pike, police say

CHARLTON, Mass. — Several people were seriously injured in a chain reaction crash that snarled traffic on the Mass Pike Monday afternoon.

State Police say around 2:45 p.m., they received a call for two crashes within a mile of each other at mile marker 84 on I-90 eastbound in Charlton.

Arriving troopers found a truck that was carrying a forklift had crashed into the guard rail during the first crash. In the second crash, authorities say a flatbed truck carrying a Jeep swerved to avoid the guardrail crash and subsequently lost control of the Jeep, which landed in the roadway.

As a result of that, a tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the unoccupied Jeep in the roadway and collided with a box truck.

In the aftermath of the first crash, a bobtail tractor crashed into the back of a car pushing it into the rear of a full tractor-trailer due to other vehicles braking for the accident scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was flown via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Two juveniles, who police say were passengers in that car, were also seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crashes temporarily closed both sides of the highway and all snow gates were opened to detour traffic.

The westbound lane of I-90 has since reopened. I-90 eastbound remains closed and all traffic is being detoured off at exit 78.

I-84 eastbound is closed at I-90 with traffic being detoured to Route 20, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

In #Charlton, I-90 WB has now reopened. I-90 EB remains closed, all I-90 EB traffic is being detoured off at exit 78, and I-84 EB is closed at I-90, with detour to Route 20. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

