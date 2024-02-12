17-year-old killed in overnight Worcester shooting, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A deadly shooting in Worcester early Monday morning is under investigation.

Officers responding to the area of Shannon Street around 3:16 a.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter activation found there was evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim, according to Worcester Police.

After checking local hospitals for potential victims, a 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Worcester Police.

No further information was immediately available.

WPD Detectives Investigate Fatal Shannon St Shooting https://t.co/FgrPfgSofT — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) February 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group