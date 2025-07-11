11-year-old dies after crashing electric bicycle into tree in Charlton, police say

CHARLTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving an electric bicycle on Thursday.

According to Charlton Police, officers responding to a report of a crash on Jennings Road around 3:50 p.m. found an electric bike that had crashed into a tree.

The 11-year-old cyclist was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The child’s identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Charlton Police Department, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

No further information was immediately available.

