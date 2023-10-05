A women’s shelter in Boston remains without power hours after leak in building

BOSTON — Crews are still working to restore power at a women’s shelter in Boston after an early morning leak in the building.

The Boston Public Health Commission reports power went out at its Woods-Mullen Shelter on Massachusetts Avenue near Boston Medical Center around 3 a.m. and remains out as of Thursday evening.

The shelter normally provides beds for 160 women and the commission says they are being temporarily moved to transitional shelters and other spaces for the night.

“We are working to restore power as soon as possible to the Woods-Mullen shelter. I want to thank BPHC staff and our provider partners for being so responsive to this unexpected situation and supporting women in vulnerable situations through this stressful event with minimal disruption,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of Boston Public Health Commission.

No additional information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group