Women dies after single-car rollover in Spencer

SPENCER, Mass. — A woman has died after a car crash in Spencer on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a single-car motor vehicle accident on Greenville Street near Sibley Farm around 8:15 p.m. found the vehicle overturned with a woman still trapped inside, according to police.

The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was the sole occupant of the car. Her identity is not being released at this time.

While investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, they say speed was a contributing factor.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event,” Spencer Police wrote in a social media post.

The CEMLEC Accident Reconstruction Unit along with the Spencer Fire Department and Spencer EMS assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

