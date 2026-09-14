Woman transported to the hospital after being struck by car in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter, Kingston police say.

The incident occurred just after noon, when officers responded to Main Street to reports of an accident. There, officers found an unresponsive 21-year-old woman on the ground who was struck by a vehicle and hit her head on the pavement.

Officers and a passerby who was a nurse conducted CPR while Kingston firefighters made their way to the scene. The woman was able to be resuscitated and responded to care efforts. She was taken to a local hospital where her condition remains unknown at this time.

The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“Initial investigation showed no evidence of unreasonable operation by the vehicle operator but the investigation remains on-going,” Kingston police say.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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