Woman taken to hospital after cleaning carpets at East Providence car wash shatter windshield

A woman was hurt after machinery at an East Providence car wash crashed through a windshield Friday evening.

The woman was sitting behind the driver’s seat when the cleaning carpets at the automatic car wash at the Seasons Corner Market on Pawtucket Avenue shattered her windshield and continued to spin.

East Providence Police Captain Michael Rapoza told WPRI that the woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries to her hand.

It was not initially clear what caused the spinning brush to break through the windshield.

Woman taken to hospital after cleaning carpets at Providence car wash shatter windshield (WPRI)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

