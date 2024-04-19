Woman taken to the hospital after blaze breaks out at Beverly home

BEVERLY, Mass. — One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Beverly.

According to Beverly Fire, around 6:50 a.m. crews were called to a home on 3 Berkley Ave. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the second floor of the 1 1/2-story home.

One resident was out of the home and a second was attempting to retrieve items from the home.

Once all residents were out of the home, crews attacked the fire from the second floor and it was knocked down within 10 minutes.

“Conditions inside the house required significant additional work to locate and extinguish hidden fires,” fire officials said.

One woman was transported to the hospital for burns, according to the chief she was conscious and alert.

No firefighters were injured.

A neighbor assisted with the evacuation of occupants prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Beverly house fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group