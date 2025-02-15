Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Grafton on Friday night.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash on Worcester Street in Grafton.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was struck by a pickup truck. She was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center where she died of her injuries shortly after.

It is not known if the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

