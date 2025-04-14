Woman shot by police during weekend traffic stop in New Hampshire facing several charges

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who was shot by police during a traffic stop in New Hampshire on Sunday is facing several charges, the attorney general’s office announced Monday.

Moriah Infinjer, 28, of Farmington, has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest or detention, criminal threatening by conduct, and reckless driving, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Prosecutors said state police tried to stop a vehicle, driven by Infinjer, that was traveling south on Route 16 just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Infinjer refused to stop and instead accelerated, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, prosecutors said.

Troopers eventually deployed a spike strip, which stopped Infinjer’s vehicle.

A subsequent encounter with a trooper resulted in that trooper firing his weapon, the attorney general said.

Infinjer was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the attorney general’s spokesperson said. Her condition was not known on Monday.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group