NH Attorney General’s office investigating after woman shot during traffic stop

DOVER, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dover.

According to authorities, early Sunday morning an adult female was shot during an incident involving a traffic stop by New Hampshire State Police.

No officers were injured in the incident. The adult female is currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment for her injuries. There is no known threat to the public at this time

The names of the people involved have not been released and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

