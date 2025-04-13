Authorities identify woman shot by police during a traffic stop in New Hampshire

DOVER, NH — Authorities have identified the woman shot by police during a traffic stop in New Hampshire on Sunday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when State Police troopers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 16, near the Rochester-Dover town line. T

he driver, identified as 28-year-old Moriah Infinjer refused to stop and instead accelerated, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, State Police troopers deployed a spike strip and the vehicle was stopped. During the subsequent encounter with a trooper after the car was stopped, that trooper used deadly force and fired his weapon, the AG said.

Infinjer was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital.

There were no occupants in her vehicle and she remains hospitalized at this time with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were physically injured.

Infinjer is being charged with various offenses by the New Hampshire State Police in connection with the police chase of her vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

