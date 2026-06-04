Woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

A woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Eman Kahan, 42, of Londonderry, lost control of her vehicle while merging on I-93 southbound, went off the road, and rolled over in the median around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Kahan was thrown from the Mercedes and suffered serious injuries. She was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Massachusetts for treatment.

The northbound lanes of I-93 were closed for around 15 minutes while the medical helicopter landed, and two of the southbound lanes were closed for around an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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