Hopkinton police share ‘suspicious’ video of strange person in middle of road late at night

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton police are asking the public for help identifying a strange person seen acting suspiciously in a late-night encounter with a passing vehicle, which was captured on camera.

Authorities released dashcam video showing a person walking into the middle of a roadway shortly before midnight on Wednesday while wearing what appears to be a construction vest and helmet.

The man may also have been wearing a mask.

Hopkinton suspicious person in road (Hopkinton Police Department)

In the footage, a car swerves to avoid hitting him as he stands in the road.

Police describe the behavior as “suspicious” and are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident to contact the department at 508-497-3401.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the unusual incident.

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