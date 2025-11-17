Woman safely rescued from marsh after Manchester by the Sea fire uses new tech

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. — A woman was safely rescued by the Manchester by the Sea Fire Department after being lost in the woods, thanks to the ‘What Three Words’ technology.

Fire crews were called to the area by Route 128 in Manchester by the Sea, where they used the ‘What Three Words’ technology to pinpoint the woman’s location with a specific three-word code.

“It was dark out. Obviously, the daylight or lack thereof inhibits our ability to find somebody significantly, so this took us about 15 minutes to find her,” said Fire Chief James McNeilly. “If we didn’t have the technology, we’re talking hours or maybe the next days.”

The technology provides a precise location within a 10 square foot area and overlays it over a map, allowing first responders to quickly reach those in distress.

The fire chief mentioned that the technology has been used about ten times this year and is also effective for ocean rescues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

