Woman riding motorcycle flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash on North Shore

PEABODY, Mass. — The search continues on Thursday for a hit-and-run driver after a woman on a motorcycle was struck on a North Shore highway and flown to the hospital, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Route 1 at mile marker 61 in Peabody near the I-95 interchange around 8 p.m. Wednesday found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Peabody Police Department.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was transported via MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with a severe lower leg injury.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the state police Danvers barracks at 978-538-6161.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

