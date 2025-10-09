Police investigating after motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody.

State Police say that shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, they were dispatched to mile marker 61 on Route 1 to reports of a serious vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers found the 30-year-old female victim. According to the Peabody Fire Department, the victim had suffered a serious lower leg injury.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene, prompting an investigation by State Police.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to State Police by calling their Danvers Barracks at 978-538-6161.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

