Woman rescued, dozens displaced following early morning fire in Roxbury

BOSTON — More than a dozen people are displaced after a fire breaks out at an apartment complex in Roxbury.

According to Boston Fire, crews received a medical call at an apartment building at the corner of Tremont and Hammond Street. Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting out of the windows.

All residents did make it out, but Boston 25 talked to a man who says he was on his way out when he knew he needed to help a woman who was blind.

The man went back upstairs and carried her down the stairs. Firefighters then greeted him and helped him get her down.

No firefighters were injured and Boston Fire says a total of 12 adults and two kids are displaced.

The section of the building where the fire occurred sustained about half a million dollars in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as m,ore information becomes available.

