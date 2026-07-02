Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 54-year-old Taunton woman was killed Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Raynham.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Raynham and Taunton police responded to the area of King Philip Street and Gardiner Street around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a car down a steep slope in a wooded area. The vehicle had sustained significant damage.

The driver and sole occupant, identified as Maura Whittemore, 54, of Taunton, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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