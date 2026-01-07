Woman killed following head-on collision in Easton, police say

EASTON, Mass. — A 66-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday after a head-on collision, the Easton Police Department announced.

Police say that around 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 99 Belmont Street on Route 123 to reports of a crash.

Once on the scene, crews located two vehicles that collided head-on with one another. The first vehicle was a pupil transport van, and the second vehicle was a four-door sedan. The drivers of both vehicles were the sole occupants.

Both drivers were transported to Boston Medical Center - South. The driver of the transport van suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 66-year-old Easton resident, was pronounced deceased. At this time, her identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Belmont Street was closed for multiple hours while an on-scene investigation was conducted.

Easton Police Detective Division, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

